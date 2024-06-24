Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 20,237 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 55,905 shares.The stock last traded at $83.96 and had previously closed at $83.15.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $1,856,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 403,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,819 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 217,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,019,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,403.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 59,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 55,516 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

