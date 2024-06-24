Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Lowered by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 8.0% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $30,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $268.65. 1,410,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,077,828. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $258.55 and its 200-day moving average is $250.42. The stock has a market cap of $402.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $270.19.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

