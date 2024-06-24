Velas (VLX) Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last Week

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $25.59 million and approximately $655,127.49 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Velas has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00039866 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00008771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012802 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004594 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000728 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,604,230,106 coins. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

