Ventum Cap Mkts Weighs in on K92 Mining Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:KNT)

Get K92 Mining alerts:

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for K92 Mining in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 19th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Terentiew now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$80.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$77.68 million. K92 Mining had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 9.29%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KNT. National Bank Financial cut shares of K92 Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KNT

K92 Mining Stock Performance

Shares of KNT stock opened at C$7.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.86. K92 Mining has a one year low of C$4.64 and a one year high of C$8.16.

K92 Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.