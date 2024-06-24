Venus (XVS) Trading Down 23.9% This Week

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. Venus has a market capitalization of $94.19 million and $4.22 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus token can currently be bought for $5.86 or 0.00009620 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Venus has traded down 23.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Venus Token Profile

Venus launched on November 20th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,077,118 tokens. The official message board for Venus is community.venus.io. Venus’ official website is venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance (DeFi) lending and borrowing platform deployed on the BNB Chain. Created by the Swipe project team, led by Joselito Lizarondo, it combines the features of Maker and Compound to offer a user-friendly DeFi experience. The native governance token, XVS, is used for voting, staking, and participating in the protocol’s governance. Venus Protocol focuses on risk management, decentralization, and user experience improvements in its latest version (V4), introducing features like Isolated Pools and the Resilient Price Oracle to enhance its capabilities.”

