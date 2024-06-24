Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Gap Down to $9.50

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.50, but opened at $9.10. Veradigm shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 12,885 shares.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Veradigm from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Veradigm

Veradigm Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Veradigm

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veradigm in the 1st quarter worth $9,055,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veradigm in the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veradigm by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,275,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,754,000 after acquiring an additional 95,291 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Veradigm by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,806,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,483 shares during the last quarter.

Veradigm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.