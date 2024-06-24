Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $271.76

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $271.76 and last traded at $270.96, with a volume of 19048 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $270.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.31.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.01.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.10%.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total transaction of $52,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,356,444.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total transaction of $52,462.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,356,444.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $376,057.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,066,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,746 shares of company stock worth $2,285,415. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

