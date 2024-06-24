Vertcoin Price Tops $0.0563 on Major Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 24th. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $3.92 million and approximately $11,817.27 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0563 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,213.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.37 or 0.00575642 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.10 or 0.00114510 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00036443 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.86 or 0.00266053 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00044010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00071399 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,669,172 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

