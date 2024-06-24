Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 71.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.38.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

Viking Therapeutics stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.57. 1,297,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,882,411. Viking Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $99.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.49 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.93 and its 200 day moving average is $50.58.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $4,986,005.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,854 shares in the company, valued at $13,059,845.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Viking Therapeutics news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $22,136,890.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 348,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,413,639.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $4,986,005.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,059,845.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,785,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $638,429,000 after buying an additional 2,403,820 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,380,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 59.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,202,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,379,000 after purchasing an additional 822,156 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 13.7% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,279,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,159,000 after buying an additional 154,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,274,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,727,000 after buying an additional 311,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Stories

