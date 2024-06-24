W. R. Berkley Stock Set to Split on Wednesday, July 10th (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) shares are set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, July 10th. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, July 9th.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of WRB stock opened at $80.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $57.42 and a twelve month high of $89.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.36 and a 200 day moving average of $79.51. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.63.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

WRB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on W. R. Berkley

Institutional Trading of W. R. Berkley

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 15.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 57.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 39,561 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 28.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 41,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,001,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,097,000 after buying an additional 98,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.