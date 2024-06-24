Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Earns “Neutral” Rating from DA Davidson

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.48% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of WNC traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.60. The company had a trading volume of 98,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,747. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.15. Wabash National has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $30.07. The company has a market capitalization of $972.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.60.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.06). Wabash National had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 37.84%. The business had revenue of $515.28 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Wabash National will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 383.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 513,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,163,000 after purchasing an additional 407,518 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the third quarter worth approximately $1,595,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 12.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 547,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,559,000 after acquiring an additional 61,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 99.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 264,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 131,512 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

