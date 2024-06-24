Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 201.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,071 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,119 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Walmart by 5.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 34.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after buying an additional 15,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 27.9% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.97.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $798,131.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 645,517 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,888.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $798,131.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 645,517 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,888.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $1,760,545.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,047,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,687,515.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock worth $950,549,592. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $67.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.80. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $68.55. The stock has a market cap of $546.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

