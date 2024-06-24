Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Waters by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,837,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,251,163,000 after purchasing an additional 64,525 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,839,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 973,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $322,017,000 after acquiring an additional 550,112 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 832,895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $228,388,000 after purchasing an additional 212,754 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WAT shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.20.

NYSE:WAT traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $292.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,845. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $318.28 and a 200-day moving average of $324.46. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $231.90 and a 52-week high of $367.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.57 million. Waters had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total value of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Waters news, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,283.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total value of $1,446,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

