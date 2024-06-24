Wedmont Private Capital Takes $222,000 Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 836 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 74,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,822,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 32,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after buying an additional 10,991 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,157,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,460,000 after acquiring an additional 28,369 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $247.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $257.79 and a 200-day moving average of $249.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $190.51 and a 12-month high of $276.58.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.08.

In related news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total transaction of $1,802,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total transaction of $1,802,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total transaction of $254,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,660 shares in the company, valued at $676,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,210 shares of company stock worth $4,653,520 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

