Westend Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.5% of Westend Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 87,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $378,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 225.7% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.71.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $2.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,461,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,260,322. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $445.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

