Westend Capital Management LLC Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.2% during the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,090,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 5.0% during the first quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 6.0% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 33,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $169.08. 812,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,487,601. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.36. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $192.38. The stock has a market cap of $232.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.50%.

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

