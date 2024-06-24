Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Westlake were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Westlake by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 28.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Price Performance

NYSE WLK opened at $147.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.13. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26. Westlake Co. has a 1 year low of $107.34 and a 1 year high of $162.64.

Westlake Announces Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 7.69%. Westlake’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $753,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,141,779.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 74.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on WLK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Westlake in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

