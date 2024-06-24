William Blair Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST)

Get Tempest Therapeutics alerts:

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 20th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the company will earn ($0.56) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.50). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tempest Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.58) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Tempest Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.09) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($4.38) EPS.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.08.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPST opened at $2.03 on Monday. Tempest Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $9.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of -1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average is $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tempest Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Free Report) by 69.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Tempest Therapeutics worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat cancer; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.

