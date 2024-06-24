Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.03 Million

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 24th. During the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped HBAR has a market capitalization of $21.55 million and $2.03 million worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be bought for about $0.0753 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped HBAR

Wrapped HBAR’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 286,413,600 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Wrapped HBAR is hedera.com/blog.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 285,577,848.4168266 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.07511194 USD and is down -5.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $1,473,218.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped HBAR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped HBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

