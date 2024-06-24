Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $508.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.09.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $98.27 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $100.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 194.3% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $361,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,089.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 14,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total transaction of $1,279,232.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,184,242. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $361,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,089.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,738 shares of company stock worth $3,901,995 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

