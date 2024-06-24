Zacks Research Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of International Paper in a report issued on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for International Paper’s current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

IP has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on International Paper from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America upgraded International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Argus lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on International Paper from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.71.

NYSE IP opened at $46.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. International Paper has a 12 month low of $30.23 and a 12 month high of $46.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 377.55%.

In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $27,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,864.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $144,744 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in International Paper by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. FMR LLC raised its position in International Paper by 51.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 756,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,829,000 after acquiring an additional 257,112 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 550,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,540,000 after purchasing an additional 97,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth $593,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

