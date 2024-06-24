Zacks Research Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Kohl’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Kohl’s’ current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.44.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $22.87 on Monday. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $29.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average of $25.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Kohl’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

