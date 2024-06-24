Zacks Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Stratasys in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Stratasys’ current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Stratasys’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $144.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.53 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 20.38%.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Stratasys from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Stratasys stock opened at $8.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $577.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.32. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $21.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Stratasys during the first quarter worth approximately $598,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in Stratasys by 17.4% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 122,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 6.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 177,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 4.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 48,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

