Zacks Research Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.86) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.83). The consensus estimate for Denali Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.78) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.76) EPS.

DNLI has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $73.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

DNLI opened at $22.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 1.37. Denali Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $31.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average is $19.16.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.01. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $447,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 43.1% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,731,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,499 shares during the period. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,301,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 107.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,049,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jennifer E. Cook sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $31,682.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,038 shares in the company, valued at $435,425.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jennifer E. Cook sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $31,682.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,038 shares in the company, valued at $435,425.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $30,471.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,006.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,624 shares of company stock worth $1,958,403. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

