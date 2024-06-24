Zacks Research Weighs in on CarMax, Inc.’s Q2 2026 Earnings (NYSE:KMX)

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for CarMax in a report issued on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

KMX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.17.

CarMax Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $71.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.69. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $59.66 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at $485,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarMax

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in CarMax by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in CarMax by 1,081.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in CarMax by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

About CarMax

(Get Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Featured Stories

