ZClassic One Day Volume Hits $422.35 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. During the last week, ZClassic has traded down 18% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for $0.0483 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $448,698.73 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00041465 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00031819 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00010190 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000327 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

