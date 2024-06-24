ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $32.40 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 53.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ZK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Stock Down 6.1 %

NYSE ZK opened at $21.16 on Monday. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $32.24.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ZEEKR Intelligent Technology will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Company Profile

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited is a battery electric vehicle technology company. Its current product portfolio primarily includes ZEEKR 001, a five-seater, cross-over hatchback; ZEEKR 001 FR, cross-over hatchback; ZEEKR 009, a luxury six-seater MPV; ZEEKR X, a compact SUV and an upscale sedan model.

