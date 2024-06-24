Zentry (ZENT) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $118.92 Million

Zentry (ZENT) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. During the last week, Zentry has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar. Zentry has a total market capitalization of $118.92 million and approximately $19.73 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zentry token can currently be bought for about $0.0217 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Zentry Token Profile

Zentry launched on December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,479,826,576 tokens. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentryhq. The official website for Zentry is zentry.com.

Zentry Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,479,723,212.9777975 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.022048 USD and is down -9.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $17,784,210.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zentry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zentry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

