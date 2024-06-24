Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.04% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Zeta Global from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Zeta Global from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.35.

Zeta Global Price Performance

Shares of ZETA stock opened at $15.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average is $11.74. Zeta Global has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $18.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 101.48% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zeta Global will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Zeta Global

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZETA. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Zeta Global by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

