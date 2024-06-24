Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 26th

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the medical equipment provider on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet has a dividend payout ratio of 11.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Zimmer Biomet to earn $8.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $107.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.55. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $147.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Zimmer Biomet

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.