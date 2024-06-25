128,353 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Purchased by Strategic Planning Group LLC

Strategic Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 128,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,901,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,938,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,618,000 after buying an additional 1,617,687 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,792,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8,500.1% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 492,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,699,000 after purchasing an additional 487,140 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,292,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,332.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 483,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,111,000 after buying an additional 472,584 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHG opened at $100.39 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $102.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.13. The stock has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

