13,553 Shares in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Acquired by Southland Equity Partners LLC

Southland Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,553 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 4,483.8% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Archrock in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AROC stock opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.57. Archrock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.51 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Archrock from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Archrock from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

