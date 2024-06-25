1,411 Shares in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Acquired by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Global Payments by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 12,273 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 7,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Global Payments by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 82,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after buying an additional 18,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of GPN opened at $97.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $141.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.29 and a 200-day moving average of $122.28.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Global Payments from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $129.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $367,422.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,770.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

