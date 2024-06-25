1,510 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Purchased by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EMXC. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,591,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,142,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,610,000 after buying an additional 740,308 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,744,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,583,000 after buying an additional 533,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 461,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,005,000 after buying an additional 24,403 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EMXC opened at $58.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52-week low of $47.76 and a 52-week high of $59.22.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

