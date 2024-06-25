156 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Bought by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,565,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,642,000 after purchasing an additional 25,641 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,314,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,190,000 after purchasing an additional 351,478 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,558,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,767,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,195,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,746,000 after purchasing an additional 25,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 228.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,496,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,767 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $184.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.00. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.23 and a twelve month high of $187.24. The company has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

