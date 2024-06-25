1,663 Shares in Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Purchased by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestline Management LP boosted its stake in Sempra by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 119,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 172,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,863,000 after acquiring an additional 20,469 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 932.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 39,600 shares during the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,715,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $76.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Sempra has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $78.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.94.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.93%.

In other news, Director Richard J. Mark purchased 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard J. Mark purchased 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,357.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.10.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

