24,114 Shares in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Acquired by &Partners

&Partners bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 24,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 57.2% in the first quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 19,857 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 131,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 61,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 21.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 24,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Up 0.5 %

LYG stock opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 13.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LYG. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.75 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.55.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

