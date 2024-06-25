2x Long VIX Futures ETF (BATS:UVIX) Shares Down 0.5%

2x Long VIX Futures ETF (BATS:UVIX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.76 and last traded at $5.92. Approximately 4,900,967 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2x Long VIX Futures ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2x Long VIX Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2x Long VIX Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2x Long VIX Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in shares of 2x Long VIX Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000.

2x Long VIX Futures ETF Company Profile

The 2x Long VIX Futures ETF (UVIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Long VIX Futures index. The fund tracks an index that provides 2x daily leveraged exposure to a portfolio comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. UVIX was launched on Mar 28, 2022 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

