2x Long VIX Futures ETF (BATS:UVIX) Shares Down 0.5%

2x Long VIX Futures ETF (BATS:UVIX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.76 and last traded at $5.92. Approximately 4,900,967 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $5.95.
2x Long VIX Futures ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2x Long VIX Futures ETF
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2x Long VIX Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2x Long VIX Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2x Long VIX Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in shares of 2x Long VIX Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000.
2x Long VIX Futures ETF Company Profile
The 2x Long VIX Futures ETF (UVIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Long VIX Futures index. The fund tracks an index that provides 2x daily leveraged exposure to a portfolio comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. UVIX was launched on Mar 28, 2022 and is managed by Volatility Shares.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 2x Long VIX Futures ETF
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- The Top 3 Sectors Poised For Growth This Summer
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- U.S. Steel Stock: Betting on EPS Cut and Merger Uncertainty?
- What is a SEC Filing?
- GitLab Stock: Pioneering the AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform
Receive News & Ratings for 2x Long VIX Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2x Long VIX Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.