300 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Acquired by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $4,980,000. FCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.62.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total value of $1,723,185.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at $76,843,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,843,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total value of $1,893,030.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,593 shares in the company, valued at $107,702,042.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,956 shares of company stock worth $57,080,594. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRWD stock opened at $377.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 713.09, a PEG ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.08. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.37 and a 1 year high of $394.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $334.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.51.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

