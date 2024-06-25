3,129 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Acquired by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,129 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,629,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $10,320,940,000 after buying an additional 43,275,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,415,778,000. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $783,401,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,928,116 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,273,669,000 after buying an additional 8,164,816 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,419,446 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,072,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063,412 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 635,984 shares of company stock valued at $42,258,297. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UBER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.34.

UBER opened at $70.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $147.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.58. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

