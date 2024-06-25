314,224 Shares in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Acquired by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 314,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,039,000.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,566,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 216.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 26,430 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 221,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,058,000 after purchasing an additional 25,209 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,777,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 206,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,052 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Performance

PDP stock opened at $98.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.57. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.68 and a fifty-two week high of $100.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.02.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.