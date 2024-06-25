3,966 Shares in NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Purchased by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. bought a new stake in NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of NNN REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,625,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 95.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 30,011 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of NNN REIT during the fourth quarter worth $1,634,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NNN REIT during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently commented on NNN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NNN REIT from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BNP Paribas raised NNN REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.
NNN REIT Trading Up 0.7 %
NNN opened at $42.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. NNN REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $44.87. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.70.
NNN REIT Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.67%.
NNN REIT Profile
NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.
