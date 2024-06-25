4,318 Shares in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Acquired by Southland Equity Partners LLC

Southland Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 29,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 412.0% during the fourth quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 26,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 21,213 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 213.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,578,000.

CMF opened at $57.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.89 and its 200-day moving average is $57.35. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.92 and a 52-week high of $58.09.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

