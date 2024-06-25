4imprint Group (OTCMKTS:FRRFF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of 4imprint Group plc (OTCMKTS:FRRFF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $77.98 and last traded at $77.98. 182 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.94.

4imprint Group Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.49.

4imprint Group Company Profile

4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company markets apparel, bags, drinkware, and trade shows, as well as writing, outdoor and leisure, wellness and safety, stationery, auto, home and tool, and technology products under the Crossland, reFresh, and TaskRight brands.

