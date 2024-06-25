5,115 Shares in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Purchased by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,700,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $514,352,000 after purchasing an additional 69,422 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,487,000 after purchasing an additional 120,414 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,274,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,045,000 after acquiring an additional 216,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,832,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 91.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,420,000 after acquiring an additional 431,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.37 per share, with a total value of $9,074,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,824,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,573,863.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,749,100 shares of company stock valued at $77,590,597. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $44.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.08 and a twelve month high of $62.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.55 and its 200 day moving average is $49.42.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.24. PBF Energy had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.92%.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

