5,400 Shares in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Purchased by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

BATS MOAT opened at $87.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

