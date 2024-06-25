858 Shares in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Purchased by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. &PARTNERS raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 3,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 9,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 55,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $79.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.14 and a 200 day moving average of $82.06.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.