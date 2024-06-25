888 (LON:888) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $85.96

888 Holdings plc (LON:888 – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 85.96 ($1.09) and traded as low as GBX 81.20 ($1.03). 888 shares last traded at GBX 85.40 ($1.08), with a volume of 733,225 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on 888. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.08) target price on shares of 888 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.65) target price on shares of 888 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 85.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 85.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,188.61, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of £383.53 million, a PE ratio of -656.92, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.96.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Ireland Italy, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, UK Online, and International segments. It engages in the operation of gaming machines; and sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as offers telephone betting services.

