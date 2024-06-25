a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Stock Price Down 9.8%

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 9.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.91 and last traded at $14.17. Approximately 4,674 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 8,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.71.

AKA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $11.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $148.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.52.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.28). a.k.a. Brands had a negative net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $116.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.39 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers streetwear apparel, dresses, tops, bottoms, shoes, headwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Petal & Pup, Culture Kings, and mnml brands.

