Abacus Planning Group Inc. Lowers Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,085 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Visa alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Visa by 6.6% during the first quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 885,400 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $247,097,000 after buying an additional 54,747 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 5.6% during the first quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,287 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,499,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 229.4% during the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 152,200 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $42,476,000 after buying an additional 106,000 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 12.7% during the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 32,470 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.76.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $276.17 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $226.02 and a one year high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $274.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.